The Delhi Cantonment Board is all set to build a working women’s hostel. The foundation of the hostel was laid here on Friday at Sadar Bazaar.

This working women hostel is an initiative under the Smart City idea of Delhi Cantonment Board, where working women will be given hostel facility, a spokesperson of the Board said. Construction of the hostel will take nearly one year. It will have 22 rooms and four floors, along with kitchen and dining hall facility. The hostel is expected to cost around Rs.1.18 crore, he added.

“This is an initiative taken by the Delhi Cantonment Board under Smart City idea, where a hostel will be given to working women. In the future, many more schemes will be taken up for betterment of today’s women,” he said.