Delhi BJP tries to corner AAP on school fee, ‘loot’ by hospitals

The Delhi BJP on Friday attempted to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on multiple issues, including the recent alleged medical negligence at Max Hospital, rise in school fee, alleged deaths of homeless due to cold weather, an alleged ₹16 crore Ayush Scam and shortage of buses and fall in ridership.

At a press conference, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government owed a reply to the people of Delhi on these matters and alleged that there was an attempt to cover-up the issues.

Taking up the issue of school fee, Mr. Tiwari said that schools have handed over notices to students asking the parents to shell out arrears ranging between ₹ 10,000 to ₹40,000 due to which not only parents but even the students are facing mental trauma.

Govt-pvt school nexus

He also claimed that during the last two days representatives of several Parent-Teachers’ Associations had met him and submitted copies of the said notices received by them.

“After the revelation of the issue through a letter of the Director of Education in October it is clear that the government had prior knowledge about the fee rise and it is hand-in-gloves with the private school administrations,” he added.

Mr. Tiwari also alleged that it had taken longer than it should have to cancel the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, following which he raised an objection to the decision as patients undergoing treatment were inconvenienced.

“Before coming to power and immediately after, Mr. Kejriwal spoke a lot on providing shelter to the homeless but reports of 91 deaths due to cold in the past 12 days may have or may not have shaken the conscience of the insensitive CM but has certainly shaken the citizens of Delhi,” he alleged.