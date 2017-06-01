Delhi Assembly passes GST Bill

more-in

The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday passed the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, taking the city a step closer to the July 1 roll-out of GST, but adopted a resolution against the higher tax slabs proposed under the new regime.

No impact on rollout

The Delhi Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017, was passed by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Assembly at a one-day session called for the purpose, even as MLAs raised concerns over the 18% and 28% tax slabs proposed by the GST Council.

While passing the Bill by half the State Assemblies in the country is required for the implementation of GST, the resolution, which asks for a 10% cap for GST rates, was the “sense of the House” and would not have any impact on the rollout.

Speaking later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated the resolution, saying that GST should not be more than 10%, of which the Centre and States can get 50% each, as the 18% and 28% tax slabs would burden people. He expressed concern that higher tax rates would lead to tax evasion as well as inflation.

“Today, we have become the 12th State Assembly to pass the Bill. This is the biggest tax reform in the country...In principle we support GST, but there are several procedural issues,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after introducing the Bill in the House.

From steel utensils to eyeglasses, he said traders from across sectors had raised concerns over the increase in tax rates.

‘Economic ghulami’

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said that GST would put the country on the path towards “economic ghulami [slavery]”.

Responding to AAP MLAs, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said Mr. Sisodia, who as Delhi Finance Minister is a member of the GST Council, should have raised his concerns about high tax rates with the Council. “There have been 14 meetings of the GST Council. Mr. Sisodia has been present and a part of the consensus that was built there. If he had concerns, did he have his dissent noted in the GST Council,” asked Mr. Gupta.

In response, Mr. Sisodia said he had opposed all cases where rates would go up after the implementation of GST. He added that he had asked Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to make the minutes of the GST Council meetings public so the stand of Finance Ministers of all States could be known.

“I have said in the GST Council many times that the approach should be people-centric, not officer-centric. A lot of time was spent on discussing how officers would work under GST...It’s only because I objected in the last meeting that another meeting was called on June 3,” he said. On real estate being left out of GST, Mr. Sisodia said that Finance Ministers of BJP-ruled States had not wanted it to be brought under the ambit of GST.