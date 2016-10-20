The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to convene a meeting to come up with a solution to tackle the worsening air quality in the Capital.

The direction to hold such a meeting soon was given by a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar to the Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and other stakeholders.

The order came after Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said there was no improvement in air quality in Delhi during the second week of the odd-even scheme in April. As per its report, the ambient air quality in Delhi during the odd-even implementation period was found to have deteriorated further than the level when the restriction was not in force, it said. The matter was listed for next hearing on November 16.

Earlier, the apex pollution monitoring body had told NGT that the decline in vehicular emission in the second week of odd-even was not a dominant enough factor to impact the pollution levels.—PTI