The Haryana government on Tuesday said the Punjab Cabinet “does not have the power” to return land acquired for the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal project to its “original owners” after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue.

“The Punjab government has no power to return the land as the Supreme Court has made it clear in its verdict that the State legislative or executive cannot frame laws on inter-State water issues,” Haryana Advocate-General (A-G) Baldev Raj Mahajan said here.

“This decision (of the Punjab Cabinet) is completely illegal and without jurisdiction,” he claimed.

The Supreme Court in its November 10 judgment held the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, 2004, passed by Punjab to terminate water sharing pacts with neighbouring States as “unconstitutional”.

Describing the move of the Punjab government as “vote bank politics”, the A-G said, “The Punjab cabinet’s decision is just a show-off in the wake of elections (next year).”

The Haryana government would take up the matter in the Supreme Court when it is listed for hearing, he informed.

Mr Mahajan said Haryana will get the matter pertaining to the execution of the apex court’s 2002 and 2004 orders to complete the SYL canal expedited.

“The State would press for the execution of the decree passed by the Supreme Court in favour of Haryana in 2002 and 2004 whereby the SYL canal be constructed,” he said.

The Advocate-General said the execution petition was already pending with the Supreme Court.

The matter is expected to be listed within a month or so, he added.

Punjab Congress to meet President on Thursday

Meanwhile, a delegation of Punjab Congress led by its chief Captain Amarinder Singh will meet President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on Thursday to seek his intervention.

The party leadership, which has demanded that the President ignore the Supreme Court ruling on his reference on the SYL canal case in Punjab’s interest, will submit a detailed memorandum at the meeting scheduled at 6.30 pm, a party spokesman said.

The apex court ignored several key aspects of the SYL issue because of “inadequate” information shared by the Badal government, he said.

The State is already reeling under acute water shortage, The water table is declining continuously. The State will be plunged into an unprecedented chaos and crisis if the President accepts the court’s verdict and allows its implementation, he said.

The people of the State, especially the farmers in the Malwa belt, will be the worst affected by it. “The party leadership will request the President to ensure that there is no injustice meted out to the people of Punjab,” he said. - PTI