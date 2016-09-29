Complicated issue:Court reserves order on DDCA’s plea for occupancy certificate saying permission is tricky as stadium’s R. P. Mehra Block (above) is close to protected monument.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday objected in the Delhi High Court to the appointment of any person or committee to oversee its affairs, saying it was a company and such administrators were appointed only for “sick” firms.

The DDCA told the court that there was already a machinery in place under the Companies Act to supervise its functions and no administrator can be appointed.

The DDCA’s arguments came as the Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the cricket body’s 2010 petition for occupancy certificate from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for holding matches at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, which had led to appointing of Justice Mukul Mudgal as an overseer for the India-South Africa Test match in 2015.

A bench headed by Justice Ravindra Bhat reserved judgement on the petition while maintaining that getting permission would be tricky as the stadium's R P Mehra block is in proximity to a protected monument.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government sought a committee to be set up to oversee day-to-day operations of the DDCA and also demanded a CBI probe into allegations of corruption. This was denied by the court.

DDCA must account for public money, says govt

The Delhi government also said that the practice of proxy voting has compromised the electoral process of the DDCA and added that the cricket body has to account for the public money it got through the BCCI, and the money it earned from matches at the Kotla stadium.

Meanwhile, the DDCA said that as the tenure of its office-bearers will end on September 30, it has appointed an electoral officer to hold the elections.