For a cause:The scheme had received registrations from more than 80,000 people, but the authority has been unable to provide the promised plots to many.Photo: Special Arrangement

A peaceful protest was carried out by the registrants of Delhi Development Authority’s 1981 residential scheme, outside the authority’s headquarters on Thursday.

“We have been cheated by DDA for 35 years and today we got an opportunity to meet Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu and complain about the harassment faced by the scheme registrants,” said Rahul Gupta, one of the registrants who has been spearheading the protest.

The scheme launched by the DDA in 1981 had received registrations from more than 80,000 people, but the authority has been unable to provide the promised plots to a large number of these registrants. Over the years, the DDA has allotted plots in batches after facing consistent protests, but many allottees have complained that the plots are not fully developed.

Though the DDA has been citing shortage of land for not being able to allot plots to all registrants, Mr. Gupta claimed that the authority has the required land that can be developed and allotted.

“We apprised the Minister that against the requirement of 2,497 hectare land for the scheme, the DDA has already got about 4,680 hectare land,” Mr. Gupta said.

“We also apprised him about the problems being faced by one Rohini scheme registrant who came to the DDA office for completing the lease process of his allotted 26 square metre plot that had been allotted to him. He was handed over an undeveloped plot in 2016, after an unprecedented delay of 35 years,” he said. “This allottee, about 70 years old, who was unable to even stand-up on his own, came with his sick wife to compete the lease process, but was turned away by the DDA officials citing deficiency in papers,” said Mr. Gupta. He said there are still 14,500 scheme registrants who haven’t got their plots.