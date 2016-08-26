Big Indian wedding:In demand due to their prime location and affordable rates, the Delhi Development Authority's community centres might soon give private banquet halls a run for their money.— File Photo (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)

Agency mulls multi-storey community centres on the lines of ‘Kalyan Mandapams’ in southern India

The community centres of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which remain in demand for weddings and other functions because of their prime location and affordable rates, might soon offer competition to private banquet halls.

“Apart from our existing community centres, we are also in the process of building multi-storey community centres in the city and the facilities would be on a par with what people expect at a banquet hall,” said a senior DDA official.

DDA offers 333 open grounds, 57 community centres and 27 parks for weddings, religious functions and other social activities. The venues vary from small parks to grounds spread over 60,000 square metres. The DDA community centres and grounds are preferred by many due to their prime location and comparatively much lower booking rates.

“Booking a DDA community centre usually costs about Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 with the maximum booking amount for some venues going up to Rs. 50,000. Compared to private banquet halls, our rates are much lower and we are trying to provide similar quality and amenities at an affordable cost,” the official said.

Feedback

To provide better amenities to its users, the DDA recently started asking for feedback from those who have used the facilities. “The feedback has been received online and all the proposals, suggestions and complaints are being compiled. This would help us understand what people expect from us and then decide what kind of facilities can be provided,” the official said.

Some of the proposals that have been received from a large number of users and are under consideration, according to sources in the DDA, include centralised air conditioning at community centres, use of high quality marble and tiles instead of plain flooring and distemper paint finish. Suggestions have also been received about provisions of libraries and gymnasiums at community centres for residents of nearby areas, so that the community centres can be used by people for more purposes other than weddings and similar functions.

DDA has been trying to come up with multi-storey community centres in the Capital on the lines of ‘Kalyan Mandapams’ that are in vogue in States in southern India. At these multi-storey community centres, DDA will be able to provide sitting area, dining area, space for wedding or religious functions and kitchens at different floors.

According to sources in the DDA, such multi-storey community centres will come up at all DDA zones in the city and the first of these are expected to be built in Rohini.