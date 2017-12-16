DCW writes to PM on women’s safety

more-in

Five years after the brutal gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an intervention in matters related to women’s safety in the Capital.

In the letter, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said: “Today, horrific crimes like rape have increased manifold in the country. Little girls as young as 11-months-old have been brutalised. I have realised that the root cause for these crimes is the complete absence of fear of punishment in the minds of the criminals”.

Demanding stricter laws to create deterrence, the DCW chief said: “It is unfortunate that five years after the incident, Nirbhaya’s mother is still running pillar-to-post to get justice for her daughter. For cases involving minors, there should be a law that ensures that the perpetrator is given death penalty within six months.”

High-level panel

Further, the DCW stated that the Nirbhaya Fund constituted by the Central government had not been allocated to the States for judicious use. Additionally, Ms. Maliwal urged the PM to constitute a high-level panel in order to ensure safety for women in the Capital.