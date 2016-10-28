: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has summoned again officials of the CBI and the Delhi Police in connection with the suicide of tainted senior government official B.K. Bansal and his son allegedly due to harassment by a few officials.

The Commission has also warned the two agencies of initiating civil court proceedings if the information sought by them is not provided.

“The CBI and Delhi Police were summoned by the commission earlier for non-provision of information in the alleged suicide case of B.K. Bansal and family. Inspector-rank officers appeared on behalf of both organisations,” a DCW official said.

CBI seeks exemption

“The CBI requested the Commission to grant it exemption from appearance for it has sought clarification from the Central government as to whether it can be summoned by the Commission,” a DCW official said.

“The panel has informed the CBI that Section 10 of the DCW Act clarifies that the Commission has the powers to take suo moto cognizance in cases concerning welfare of women. Therefore, the request for exemption has been rejected. The AIG has been summoned again on November 2,” he added.

DCW had earlier issued notices to the CBI and Delhi Police, seeking a report on the action taken in the case. But the Commission was not satisfied with the responses, prompting it to issue summons.

Two suicide notes

“The police have given an evasive reply to DCW, but have informed that they are in possession of two suicide notes — from the wife and daughter of Bansal. The panel has again summoned DCP (East), and sought copies of the suicide notes and reasons for non-registration of an FIR in the case, besides other information,” the official said.

Bansal, 60, was arrested on July 16 for allegedly accepting bribe from a prominent pharmaceutical company.

Three days later, his wife Satyabala and daughter Neha committed suicide.

Two months after their suicide, Bansal, former Director-General Corporate Affairs, and his son Yogesh had also allegedly hanged themselves on September 27.

Alleged torture

In a purported suicide note, Bansal had alleged that a CBI DIG, two women officers and a “fat” havaldar of the agency had tortured his wife and daughter to the extent that they ended their lives soon after his arrest.

“If the CBI and Delhi Police will not provide complete information, the Commission will initiate civil court proceedings against them, which will include issuing arrest warrants and attachment of salary of the officers summoned,” said the official.

“An FIR can also be registered against the officers for denial of information to the Commission,” he added. —PTI

The Commission

has also warned

the two agencies

of initiating civil court proceedings