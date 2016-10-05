The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its reply to the Delhi Commission for Women’s (DCW) notice on the B. K. Bansal suicide case has said that they have set up an inquiry panel and will take appropriate action on the basis of their findings.

Not satisfied with the reply, the DCW has served another notice giving the CBI two days to reply with a comprehensive reply.

“They have sent a two-line reply stating that an inquiry panel is set up and probing the allegation made in B. K. Bansal’s suicide note. The commission finds the reply inadequate and unsatisfactory and has asked for a point-wise reply within 48 hours,” a DCW official said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal had served a notice to the CBI on September 29, seeking details about the action taken by the agency after a tainted top government official and his wife, daughter and son committed suicide allegedly due to harassment by a few of its officials.

The notice was issued to CBI director Anil Kumar Sinha asking him about the steps being taken to conduct an unbiased inquiry in the matter.

“If they fail to comply, the officials can be tried in the court,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the DCW issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Monday asking whether an FIR of abetment of suicide has been registered against those named by tainted top government official B. K Bansal and his son in their suicide notes.

“If no FIR has been filed, please provide reasons for the same and the steps being taken by the Delhi Police to ensure filing of the same,” said the notice issued to Joint Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha.