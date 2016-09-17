Father of one accused has refused to return home ever since the son was arrested

: A day after four youths were arrested for the alleged gangrape of two girls in Outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar, the family members of the accused turned their backs on them.

Vinod Jha, father of accused Manish, has refused to return home ever since the latter was arrested.

‘Disrepute to family’

“My father is ashamed of the damage my brother has done to his reputation. He has decided not to visit the police, either,” said Rajnish, brother of the accused.

According to the family, Vinod had tried every trick in his book — from thrashing his son to keeping an eye on him — to keep him away from “bad company”, but they had proved ineffective.

Almost similar has been the response of Heera Lal*, father of another accused, Sonu*, who has been absconding since the crime occurred. According to Sonu’s mother, Leela Devi*, his father has not bothered to even defend his son since he learnt of his alleged involvement.

Leela herself is in two minds about her son’s involvement. “I believe my son is innocent, but I don’t know why he is hiding. If he does not surrender himself to the police by today, I will assume him to be guilty,” she told The Hindu on Friday.

On Wednesday, the five accused, including two juveniles, had allegedly approached two teenage couples spending time at a field outside the locality, tied and thrashed the men, and took turns to rape the girls, aged 17 and 18.

Barring Sonu, the others had been caught by police in the crackdown that followed.

Often seen loitering around together, the five accused are viewed by locals as “rowdies”.

“Some of the youths are drug addicts. But we never expected them to indulge in such a crime,” said Sunil Kumar Mishra, a local resident.

Some in Manish’s family, however, do not deny his presence at the crime spot.

“Manish had a habit of defying his father’s orders, and running away with his friends. On the day of the incident, too, he had been forced to sleep at home by his elder brother, but he sneaked out on receiving a call from friends,” said Manish’s aunt, Meera Jha.

Disbelief

Meera, however, is unwilling to believe that Manish was involved in the crime.

“Manish’s friends asked him to keep a watch on the two friends of the girls during the rape. Manish was only acting as a chowkidaar (guard),” she said.

*Names changed