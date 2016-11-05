Dalit, Adivasi and minority rights groups have decided to come together for a mahasangram rally at the Ramlila Ground here on November 27.

“At this rally, we expect thousands of grassroots leaders and people from all over India. It will aim to articulate a new social contract for an enlightened India,” Ashok Bharti, convener of the Mahasangram Rally National Organising Committee, told the media on Friday.

Shared stories of struggle

Later, Dalit and Adivasi victims of atrocities shared their stories of struggle. These included Ramesh and Jitubhai Saravaiah, victims of the Una flogging incident of July 11, 2016; Pushpa (name changed), a Dalit school girl from Kaithal who was allegedly raped; Dr Kuldeep Kumar, a former faculty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) who was summarily terminated; Mahendra Mehwal, the father of 17-year-old Delta Mehwal — a Dalit — from Rajasthan’s Barmer district who was allegedly raped and murdered; and Rohtas, who was allegedly attacked and had acid thrown on him by upper-caste men.

All of them spoke about the police hostility, how difficult it was to get an FIR registered, and how they had to face the indignity of being threatened by the policemen. In none of the cases have all the culprits been apprehended, they said. “We have no option but to take to the streets because our elected representatives – 84 scheduled caste MPs and 47 scheduled tribe MPs and hundreds of SC/ST MLAs – have failed to raise our concerns. Let alone the Parliament, these so-called leaders haven’t raised our concerns even within their own parties,” Mr. Bharti said.

Judiciary questioned

According to the data compiled by Mr. Bharti and the National Confederation of Dalit Organisations (NACDOR), more than 19,343 Dalits/Adivasis have been murdered and more than 1,00,000 Dalit/Adivasi women been raped since 1991. “Why hasn’t the judiciary taken suo moto notice of this rampant violation of constitutional guarantees? Mr Bharti asked. He also pointed out that “from 2001-2015, there have been 204 suo moto cases taken up by the judiciary. There was even one when an advertising hoarding fell on a judge. But not a single instance where an atrocity against a Dalit or Adivasi was taken up suo moto.”

“When the Constitution was written, our leaders were concerned primarily with justice and equality for the marginalised and the minorities. Today, we can barely dream of justice or equality. After 70 years of independence, for Dalits, Adivasis and Muslims, the aspiration has been reduced to one of survival – the right to life, which some animals in our country enjoy in greater measure than us,” said Mr. Niyaz Ahmad Farauqi of the Jamat-e-Ulema Hind.

Chotu Lal, a tribal rights activist from Madhya Pradesh, drew attention to the illegal usurpation of Adivasi land in the State and the absence of livelihood options for Adivasis.

The rally is expected to be attended by grassroots leaders from all over India