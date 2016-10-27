An 18-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a youth of her village in Udaypur police station area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The girl has alleged in her complaint that she was forcibly taken to a secluded spot in the village last night by Ajay and raped, they said.

A case has been lodged in this connection and investigations is underway, police said. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man allegedly chopped off a finger of an eight-year-old dalit boy in Haridwar district when the latter inadvertantly stepped over a row of cowdung cakes kept for drying while playing with his friends.

Ramesh cut off the little finger of Aryan’s left hand in a fit of rage as the boy unknowingly stepped over and messed up the row of cowdung cakes kept by him outside his house. -PTI