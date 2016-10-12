The Central Vigilance Commission has declined to share details on cases of alleged corruption in execution of the multi-crore Commonwealth Games-related projects here, saying it will “disproportionately divert” its resources.

The Commonwealth Games, which were held during October 3-14, 2010, were marred by allegations of corruption. Various probe agencies like the CBI and the ED are looking into the cases of alleged graft in the mega sporting event.

Replying to an RTI query, the CVC said the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) concerned, S.C. Sinha, has stated that the information sought is not readily available and it may be available in a number of files, and culling or compiling of information from these files would divert the limited resources of this public authority.

Public interest

“Hence, the information cannot be made available under Section 7 (9) of the RTI Act, 2005,” the CVC said in reply to the RTI application filed by PTI.

As per the Section, an information shall ordinarily be provided in the form in which it is sought unless it would disproportionately divert the resources of the public authority or would be detrimental to the safety or preservation of the record in question.

The CVC was asked to provide details on cases of corruption in CWG-related projects being probed by it.

“Another CPIOs concerned have stated that the information sought by you pertains to third party, which is exempted from disclosure under Section 8 (1) (j) of the RTI Act, 2005,” the probity watchdog said.

The Section bars making public information which relates to personal information, the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest, or which would cause unwarranted invasion of privacy of the individual unless the Central Public Information Officer is satisfied

that the larger public interest justifies its disclosure.

“Provided that the information which cannot be denied to Parliament or a State Legislature shall not be denied to any person,” the Section reads further.

The CVC has also reportedly found tax evasion of Rs. 1,014.60 crore by government departments and private companies.

At least 9,000 publicly-funded projects worth several crores were executed by 37 government departments and private companies for the Games.

Following allegations of corruption in CWG-related works, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had formed a high-level probe committee, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General V.K. Shunglu, to look into it.

The Committee had submitted six reports mentioning various instances of large-scale corruption and other lapses. — PTI