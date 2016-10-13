Culture Ministry is considering to bring an amendment to a law that prohibits new construction in the close vicinity of the protected monuments to pave way for “public interest” infrastructure development in the area.

Currently, the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASAR), 2010, prohibits any new construction within 100 metres radius of a protected monument.

It also bars from reconstruction, addition or alterations to the existing structures that fall within 100 metres radius of the protected monuments.

“There have been lots of requests ... Consultation is going on for allowing certain type of constructions which are of public interest in the areas around some of the protected monuments. We have to see that such activities do not bear negative impact on the monuments,” a source said.

Infra projects may get nod

Provided the proposal gets a nod, certain infrastructure projects such as construction of roads or some public works in the areas within 100 meters around the protected monuments may be allowed, the source added.

There have also been demands from public for relaxation of the rules to allow renovation of houses that were built decades ago in the stipulated areas around the monuments, the source said.

Currently, as many as 3,686 monuments and sites are centrally-protected under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which is responsible for their maintenance.

Considering some of the constructions around the monuments could affect the monuments, a holistic decision has to be taken, an ASI official said, sounding a note of caution.

Demands in relaxation of rules have not only cropped up during the current NDA government but also in the previous UPA regime.

In one such case, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal had written in 2011 to then Union Culture Minister Seilja for relaxation in AMASR Act, by restricting the prohibited areas up to 50 metres only and allowing the construction in 100 metres area distance beyond prohibited area with sanction from the competent authority. - PTI