Punjab and Rajasthan governments urged ‘well in advance’ not to allow burning of crops this year

The Delhi government has written to Punjab and Rajasthan to not allow the practice of burning crops this year and look for other alternatives. Delhi has taken up the issue of crop burning due to its detrimental effects on air quality.

In a letter to the Chief Ministers of both the States, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain said air pollution arising from burning of crops is a major factor behind the heavy smog in the Capital.

“We took up the matter with the governments last November as well, but to no avail. This time we are writing in advance so they can adopt more environmental-friendly measures,” Mr Hussain said.

As per a recent WHO report on Air Pollution, Delhi is the second-most polluted city in the country after Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Last year, the Punjab Pollution Control Board had directed its staff to take action against farmers involved in the illegal practice of burning paddy straw. The practise is common among farmers, who clear their fields at the end of the harvest season.

Despite the board stating that it poses serious threat to the environment and health of people, the practice continues.

The Environment Department has been asked to look for measures to prevent creation of smog and has planned meetings with all related departments and organisations in the coming weeks to discuss effective steps in controlling air pollution.

"The Environment Department will review measures in place for prohibition of burning any kind of garbage, leaves, waste, plastic, rubber, self-moulding compound and such other material in the open,” the Minister said.

“The Delhi Pollution Control Committee will install pollution checking meters across the city to keep tabs on pollution levels,” Mr. Hussain added.