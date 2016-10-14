Jammu and Kashmir CPI(M) on Wednesday accused the State government and the Centre of ignoring the plight of people from border areas who were forced to leave their houses due to shelling and firing along the Indo-Pak border.

“A delegation of CPI (M) leaders visited various border areas across Jammu and was appalled to see the plight of the border migrants who have been forgotten by the state and the Central government,” CPI (M) regional secretary Sham Prasad Kesar said in a statement.

He claimed that the border migrants who met the delegations rued that they have not been provided any relief by the government and despite repeated ceasefire violations from across the border, government has not taken any concrete steps to rehabilitate them.

“The border migrants are also worried about their standing crop as the same cannot be harvested due to the tension on the border,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader demanded that they should be provided houses at safer locations besides adequate compensation for the damage to their property and livestock.

He also demanded construction of bunkers for the border residents. - PTI