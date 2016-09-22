Over 350 cowhides were recovered by the Faridabad police during an early morning raid at a madrasa in the Muslim-dominated Dhoj village here on Wednesday.

Three persons have been arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector Satyanarayan mounted a raid around 2.30 a.m. and recovered 370 cowhides. Three persons have been arrested, while two managed to escape, the police said.

“When we mounted the raid, the accused had loaded the cowhides in two mini-trucks and were planning to leave for Hapur to sell them. It is suspected that the cowhides were 10 to 20 days old,” said Mr. Satyanarayan.

All three persons have been booked under Section 13 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015.

Suspicion

Mr. Satyanarayan told The Hindu that a vehicle carrying beef was impounded in the area three days ago, raising suspicion about cow slaughter.

“Since we recovered beef but no cowhides, we suspected that the cowhides were hidden somewhere,” said the police officer.

Mr. Satyanarayan said cows are usually brought from neighbouring Palwal and Mewat areas and slaughtered in the fields in Faridabad at night to avoid detection.

“After the slaughter, beef and cowhides are sold to different gangs. The skin is mostly sold in Hapur and fetches anything between Rs.6,000 and Rs.15,000 per cowhide,” said Mr. Satyanarayan.

Earlier this month, 75 cowhides were recovered from a village in Mewat.