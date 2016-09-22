A CPI(M) delegation visited the village to assess the situation after the gangrape, double-murder

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will take up in Parliament the double-rape and double-murder of members of a family of a minority community at a village in the Mewat region of Haryana.

The party will also help victims take up the matter with the National Commission for Minorities and the National Human Rights Commission, said CPI (M) leader Nilotpal Basu on Wednesday.

Criminal activities

Mr. Basu and CPI (M) leader in the Lok Sabha P. Karunakaran were part of a party delegation to Mewat to report on the situation on the ground after the incident. Blaming cow vigilante groups for indulging in criminal activities, Mr. Basu said the region did not have a history of communal discord.

Relating the August 24 incident, when 10 drunken men committed the murders and rapes, Mr. Basu said cow vigilante groups were destroying harmony under the pretext of cow protection.

“This is a group of pure criminals — as the Prime Minister also said. What happened is pathetic. All this calls the bluff of cow protection,” Mr. Basu said.

“The State police was insensitive and seemed to be protecting the culprits. The government is trying to shield the miscreants.”