Court upholds 1-yr jail to bus driver

A Delhi court has dismissed an appeal against conviction and award of one-year imprisonment to a Haryana Roadways bus driver for jumping traffic and causing the death of a Delhi Police constable in 2002.

On patrol duty

Upholding the judgment in the case by a sub-ordinate court, Special Judge Narinder Kumar said: “Metropolitan Magistrate has rightly held that it was the accused who drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner, when there was a red signal for vehicles.”

The accused had rammed a motorcycle on which the victim, along with one of his colleagues, was on patrol duty at Burari Chowk in north Delhi.

Jumping traffic

“Medical evidence lends corroboration to the prosecution version that injuries were suffered by motorcycle riders due to the accident. Constable Ombir Singh sustained grievous injuries and Constable Satbir succumbed to injuries,” the court said, dismissing the accused’s appeal.

According to the prosecution, the accident took place on the night of January 16, 2002 when Ombir was riding a police patrol motorcycle and Satbir was riding pillion.

When they reached the Burari crossing, a Haryana roadways bus came from the side of Karnal bypass, jumped the traffic signal and hit the motorcycle due to which both policemen fell down and sustained injuries.

Statement questioned

They were taken to a hospital by a Police Control Room (PCR) van where Satbir succumbed to injuries.

The driver had sought setting aside of the Magisterial court's order, arguing that the statement of the injured policeman Ombir was not in consonance with the prosecution version.

He also referred to the statement of the bus conductor who had claimed that the motorcyclist slipped over a stone and hit a footpath in front of the bus.