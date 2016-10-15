A Special Court for CBI cases here on Friday reserved order on the bail application of the husband of suspended senior civil judge Rachna Tiwari Lakhanpal of the Tis Hazari district courts. Both are accused in a corruption case.

Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal reserved the order for October 17 on conclusion of arguments by the prosecution and counsel for the accused. The judge’s husband, Alok Lakhanpal, has sought bail on parity ground with his wife as she has already been granted bail.

The CBI opposed his bail application submitting that he should not be released as he could influence the probe.