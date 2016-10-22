: A court here on Friday dismissed a plea of the Delhi Police to cancel the bail of the father of the juvenile in conflict with law in the Mercedes hit-and-run case.

A 33-year-old business consultant had been killed in the accident on April 4.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev Mehra of the Tis Hazari courts dismissed the plea stating that, “in the considered view of this court, the prayer of the prosecution to recall the order (bail order)... is declined. The application is thus dismissed having been without merit”.

“The trial court has correctly exercised the jurisdiction enlarging the respondent, Manoj Agarwal, on bail. The impugned order cannot be held suffering from any illegality or irregularity,’’ the Judge further said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manu Vedwan had granted bail to Mr. Agrawal in April.

Seeking cancellation of the bail, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava had argued that the case against the accused was a Sessions trial one, which provides for life imprisonment. The Magistrate, therefore, did not have the power to grant him bail.

The Supreme Court had also expressed the same view, Mr. Srivastava added.