Pulling up the Delhi Police for delaying filing of the forensic test report in the JNU rape case, a Delhi court on Friday issued notices to all the investigating officers, Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police of South, South-West and New Delhi districts, asking them to explain why costs of Rs.10,000 should not be imposed on them for filing charge sheets in sexual assault cases without forensic reports.

The court took this step to ensure compliance of the mandatory filing of reports while hearing arguments on the charge sheets in the JNU rape case in which accused Anmol Ratan is being prosecuted for sexually assaulting a research scholar in his hostel room on the campus.

The court said that the charge sheets filed without obtaining forensic reports caused delay in the trial as the prosecution was not in a position to examine witnesses.

Additional Sessions Judge D.K. Sharma ordered that copies of the order be forwarded to all officers concerned for due compliance and fixed October 17 as the next date for hearing argument in the JNU rape case.

The police had last month filed a charge sheet in the case without obtaining the forensic report.

Similar lapses were found in other cases too, and despite repeated reminders the police officers concerned were not taking steps for expediting the forensic reports, the Judge observed.

A standing order on September 8 last year was passed where it was made clear that in case of default in such matter in future, costs of Rs.10,000 would be imposed on the officers who failed to discharge their duty, but there was no supervision by the DCPs concerned in this regard, the court observed.

The court has asked for a report regarding cases where forensic results are still pending but charge sheets have been filed.

It also asked for steps taken by the DCPs concerned from the date of deposit of the case till receiving of the present notice.