Court grants bail to ‘brothel owner’

more-in

A Delhi court has granted bail to a woman charged with running a brothel and pushing women into sex trade, referring to the special concession given to women accused under Section 437 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Keeping in view the fact that the applicant is a woman, on the basis of corollary drawn from Section 437 Cr.PC, regarding special concessions being given to women by legislature with respect to matters regarding bail, she is entitled for bail,” Special Judge Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal said allowing her bail plea.

Bond of ₹15,000

The court granted her bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹15,000 and a surety of a like amount. The court also made it clear that if the woman was found indulging in sex trade again, the prosecution might seek cancellation of her bail.

The accused woman had sought bail claiming that she was an HIV positive patient, and also filed a certificate issued by the Delhi State Aids Control Society in support of it.

‘Fake certificate’

However, the prosecution opposed her submission stating it was found that the certificate, on being verified by the Delhi State Aids Control Society, was not in the woman’s name and could also not be found in their original records. The name had been faked on the certificate by someone else, the prosecution further alleged.

The court also observed that as per the police and jail authorities, the woman could not bring any record of her claimed disease. According to the prosecution, the police had raided a brothel on G. B. Road in Central Delhi and rescued a 20-year-old woman, who claimed that she was brought here by someone 11years ago and left with the accused.

The accused used to force the victim to indulge in immoral activities and take money from customers, the FIR alleged.