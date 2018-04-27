Court dismisses appeal, sends man to jail

more-in

A sessions court here dismissed an appeal by a man challenging his conviction and three months’ imprisonment in a cheque bounce case, saying that it is without merit.

A complaint filed by Messrs Shailron Technology Pvt. Ltd. had stated that Pawan Kumar had taken a loan of ₹1 lakh from it for two months at an interest rate of ₹10,000 per month in September 2012. The complainant company had advanced the loan after deducting the interest amount for one month.

After two months, Kumar issued a cheque for ₹1 lakh to repay the loan in favour of the company but it was dishonoured by the bank concerned when deposited for encashment. Thereafter, Kumar issued two more cheques — of ₹1.2 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh respectively — for different dates to the company but they too were dishonoured by the bank the company had account with.

Thereafter, the company served a legal notice to Kumar demanding repayment of the loan amount due but the latter failed to make it. The company then filed a complaint in a Metropolitan Magistrate court in respect of the last cheque amount for his prosecution under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

After trial, the Magistrate court found Kumar guilty and sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment. In the appeal, the main defence of the accused was that a signed blank cheque was forcibly taken from him by the complainant and no legal notice was served upon him.

Another argument advanced by him before the Magistrate court was that the transaction in question was illegal since the complainant company was not a non-banking finance company, therefore it could not have advanced loan to the accused.

But the Magistrate court had dismissed this argument, with which the Sessions court also concurred, saying the mere fact that the complainant company was not a non-banking finance company did not imply that it completely was forbidden from advancing any sort of loan.

Upholds judgment

“I am of the view that appeal is without merit, accordingly, same is dismissed. Appellant/accused be taken into custody. His bail bond furnished under Section 389(1) CrPC is hereby cancelled,” Additional Sessions Judge Ram Lal Meena at Dwarka courts said upholding the Magistrate court judgment.