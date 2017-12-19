Court commutes sentence

more-in

Maintaining the conviction of a man for selling spurious soft drinks with copied brand names of Pepsi, Limca and Campa, a Delhi court has reduced his punishment from one-year imprisonment to 14 days’ in jail undergone during the trial of the case on humanitarian grounds.

Of the three men accused in a case lodged by Mehrauli police in south Delhi on a complaint by Pearl Drink Limited, a bottler of Pepsi, one was acquitted and the second was let-off with the jail term undergone during the trial after he pleaded guilty to the charges. The police had caught the accused red-handed while manufacturing fake soft drinks of the three brands during a raid at the house of another man in a village in the area.

Appeal dismissed

“The evidence clearly established that Sant Ram was the manufacturer of spurious soft drinks of Pepsi, Campa and Limca in order to lead persons to believe that the drinks were the merchandise of the companies namely, Pepsi, Campa and Limca, though they were actually manufactured locally,” a Metropolitan Magistrate court had said earlier, while holding him guilty. Sant Ram later challenged the Magistrate order in an appeal in the court of District and Sessions Judge Asha Menon submitting that the judgment and sentence were arbitrary, and not based on correct evaluation of the evidence.

His counsel submitted that no independent witness was joined by the prosecution at the time of the raid and seizure of the case property. However, the judge dismissed the appeal.

“It has to be recorded that the trial court has not come to a wrong conclusion on the evidence produced before it that the accused/appellant was guilty under the provisions of Section 78 of the Trade and Merchandise Marks Act. The analysis of evidence by the trial court is well reasoned and calls for no interference by this.”