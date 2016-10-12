A Delhi court has acquitted an Air Force officer in a rape case as the victim failed to identify him during the trial of the case.

According to the complaint lodged with the New Delhi Railway Station police, Sumit Kumar Singh was accused of molesting and groping the private parts of the victim while she was asleep in Patna Rajdhani en-route to her journey from the Bihar Capital to the National Capital in February last year. The accused, a resident of Bihar, was posted in Chandigarh at that time.

The Railway Protection Force had arrested the accused at Kanpur railway station, after she lodged a complaint on the railway helpline number. The case was later transferred to Delhi.

“From the perusal of record and the testimony of the prosecutrix, it is revealed that the prosecutrix, during her examination, could not identify the accused. Moreover, she has stated that he was bald, thin and of average height, and was wearing a green t-shirt [at the time of the incident]. Neither was a green t-shirt recovered by the police nor was the description of the accused as per what she had stated in her testimony,’’ Additional Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumar said, while acquitting the accused.

“She further stated in her cross-examination that on seeing him she told the police he might be the same person. From the close scrutiny of the testimony of the prosecutrix and the fact of the identity of the accused, this court is of the opinion that the prosecutrix could not identify the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Hence, identity of accused is disputed,” the judge added.

“Since the identity of the accused is disputed, hence, testimony of other witnesses has no relevance. Hence, this court comes to the conclusion that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. Accordingly, accused Sumit Kumar Singh is acquitted from the charges under Section 376/354 IPC by giving him the benefit of the doubt.”