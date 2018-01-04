Courier delivery boy arrested for robbery

more-in

A former employee of an e-commerce giant has been arrested for allegedly robbing people at gunpoint in south-east Delhi’s Dwarka, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Momin, who was a courier delivery boy with Flipkart, was arrested while crossing New Friend’s Colony on Monday on a stolen scooty. A country-made gun was also recovered from his possession.

Police picket

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Chinmoy Biswal said, “One country-made pistol, a live cartridge and a smart phone was recovered from Momin. He recently quit his job with the e-commerce giant as he wanted to make a quick buck.”

Momin was caught when police personnel on picket duty at C. V. Raman Marg on Monday evening signalled him to stop.

Job pressure

He was overpowered when he tried to flee. When he failed to produce the vehicle’s documents, he was frisked. A mobile phone, later found to have been robbed from Sarita Vihar, was recovered.

A Class XI dropout, Momin worked as a delivery boy in Okhla. However, he was not very happy with his job as he was required to deliver at least 80 packets per day and paid ₹15,000 per month. He wanted a lavish life without any job pressure, the police said.

During a birthday party, Momin came in contact with Ayaan, who cleaned vehicles in a parking lot. The duo discussed schemes to make money quickly. They eventually decided to steal a scooty and arrange a pistol for committing robberies and snatching, the police said on Wednesday.

“Ayaan arranged a country-made pistol and they both stole a scooty from Jamia Nagar. They would travel on the scooty and commit crimes. On December 30, they robbed a mobile phone from Sarita Vihar. By now, the duo had become clever and replaced the original number plate of the scooty with a fake one to dodge the police,” said police, adding that Ayaan is yet to be arrested.

Dark spots

They added that Momin was an expert driver and knew how to speed away after committing a crime. He also had good knowledge of roads and was aware of dark spots where pedestrian would be vulnerable.