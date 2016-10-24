: A couple from Ahmedabad, who had allegedly used forged documents to travel abroad, have been detained and are being questioned by the immigration authorities.

The duo were held at Pune airport, where they had flown after having abandoned their belongings at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The couple were identified as Amit Rajaram Chavan and his wife Sheetal Amit Chavan.

Documents were suspicious

A CISF officer said immigration authorities had told the couple to wait after finding their documents suspicious.

The couple and an agent who was allegedly transporting them to Canada via London had allegedly anticipated this and had kept their tickets for Pune ready in case they got caught. A timely alert by CISF helped trace and detain them upon their arrival in Pune.

“They opted to travel back to Delhi instead of waiting for the arrival of probe team from Delhi,” said a CISF officer.