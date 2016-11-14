Misinformed

With banks and ATMs in the city witnessing major rush, senior police officers in every district have been out on the field. Their offices, meanwhile, saw a surge of visitors. Most of them were expecting letters from the Deputy Commissioners of Police of their district to withdraw large amounts of money citing marriages and other social functions. However, a message carrying this information began circulating on social media, especially WhatsApp. Many journalists also started circulating it.

Given the desperation to get some cash, many people landed up at the office of their area DCP. The officers then had to inform their superiors and soon the Delhi Police dismissed the rumour on their Twitter handle. They also sought the media’s help to reach out to more people. The police also issued threats of criminal cases against those circulating these.

In two minds

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes. He also criticised the move on Twitter. However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain called it a “historic” move and added that it would weed out corruption and black money. “To remove corruption & black money, decision to introduce Rs 2,000 notes historic,” Mr. Jain had tweeted. Eight hours later he retweeted Mr. Kejriwal’s tweet that said the introduction of Rs. 2,000 notes would lead to massive corruption and hoarding.

Long(er) wait

The ATM machine at the Delhi Police headquarters was expected to offer the policemen some relief. As the country queued up outside ATM booths, many policemen hoped to get some cash after dealing with a smaller, more exclusive, line. Despite the machine being replenished with cash at least twice on Saturday, the queues refused to thin out. The wait only grew longer on Sunday. After a glitch on Sunday morning, bank officials took the Rs. 100 notes out of the machine and assured that it would be replenished. The policemen were forced to leave their ATM cards with friends and colleagues in the hope of getting some cash once the error was fixed, which did not happen.

Worry no more

Aimed at tackling stress and improving productivity, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said his Ministry was working on a “Catch Them Young” programme. With the common man “stressing” about demonetisation and making ends meet, the Minister noted in his speech on Sunday that the programme looked to create awareness about recognising and dealing with stress.

After launching the “No More Tension” mobile app, the Minister said: “People suffer from stress-related problems due to their work and hectic schedules, which results in loss of productivity.” The app allows users to measure stress levels and learn techniques like yoga and meditation. The objective is to offer information about stress, symptoms, and management.

(Contributed by Shiv Sunny, Maria Akram, Shubhomoy Sikdar and Bindu Shajan Perappadan)