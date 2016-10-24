Campaign mode

With the municipal elections scheduled for April next year and possible by-polls to 21 Assembly constituencies before that, political parties in the Capital are getting into campaign mode.

The Congress last week announced that it would be going door-to-door to collect feedback from voters before coming up with a vision document of sorts. The programme ‘Meri Dilli Mere Sapne’ will be executed by over 50,000 Congress workers.

While announcing this initiative at a press conference, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken was asked how the programme would be funded. At the presser, the Congress distributed pamphlets with copies of questionnaires meant for the public survey and an outline of the programme.

“This [pamphlets] has been made by someone who is interested in fighting the election on the Congress ticket, not the DPCC. Those who want to fight elections do these kinds of things,” said Mr. Maken.

His reply, though light-hearted, had the room discussing the use of money in politics.

Parking charges

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday held a press conference criticising the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation for not stopping the “parking mafia” from fleecing car and bike owners. Addressing the media, AAP’s Laxmi Nagar MLA Nitin Tyagi claimed that parking attendants were fleecing people by charging Rs.20 per hour from car owners and Rs.10 per hour from owners of two-wheelers while parking rates were Rs.10 for 10 hours and Rs.7 for 10 hours respectively.

But, rates of all municipal corporation-run parking sites were revised two years back and the MLA was quoting rates charged back in 2014. When reporters questioned him, he was puzzled: “But there are complaints of overcharging in the markets as they are abuzz due to the festive season,” Mr Tyagi said.

Force divided

The Delhi Police’s refusal to register an FIR in connection with the suicide of bureaucrat B. K. Bansal has become a source of criticism within the force too. None of the police officers may openly acknowledge it, but in hushed tones many of have been suggesting that this was due to a lack of decisive leadership.

The criticism assumes greater importance as the Delhi Police is otherwise willing to register a FIR in many cases where suicide victims have left behind suicide notes blaming someone else for taking their own lives.

CRPF tweets

Emulating other paramilitary forces, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) joined the microblogging site Twitter last week. While some officers credited this step to the recent change in leadership, others felt that it was in the pipeline for some time as a social media presence has become essential.

In its first tweet from @CISFHQrs, the force expressed happiness about its new initiative followed by another one five minutes later where they announced the arrest of one person at Delhi airport. But since then the handle has been relatively quiet with only four more tweets.

(Contributed by Damini Nath, Maria Akram,

Shiv Sunny and Shubhomoy Sikdar)