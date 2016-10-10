What’s in

a name?

The names of two foreigners arrested in Delhi recently had the police and media in a spot of bother. No one was confident about how to spell the names of the suspects.

While the names were not much of a problem for the English newspaper reporters, those with vernacular publications did not really know how to get it right. Some decided to turn to Google to understand the pronunciation, while others sought to use abbreviations.

The more cautious ones decided to simply refer to the two men as “suspects”.

While print journalists still managed to come up with solutions, the TV journalists were caught in a bind as they remained unsure about the pronunciation.

Of charges and allegations

Politicians are usually at the receiving end when it comes to allegations, insinuations and charges of corruption. But for some councillors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the problem is so bad that they are forced to speak out in meetings.

At a meeting of the Standing Committee last week, two councillors spoke in thinly-veiled terms about the nexus between politicians and business, which is at play behind important deals. Yogender Chandolia, a former Mayor and the Dev Nagar ward councillor, raised concerns about the corporation leasing out space to a private company for Re.1 to run a cafe at the Civic Centre.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Chandolia said: “I know I will get many approaches (sic). But we have to decide what is the right thing to do.” Later, he reiterated the same to The Hindu , referring to senior political leaders making representations on behalf of the company in question.

Another councillor, Virender Babbar, insinuated that the mafia that controls illegal buildings may be controlling more than just that. In a previous meeting of the Standing Committee, Mr. Babbar had highlighted a case of illegal construction at a plot in Gali No.5, Motia Khan. “But in the minutes of the meeting, the officials changed it to house number five. These are different things. Why are our words not recorded accurately?” he asked.

What’s up?

asks Delhi HC

WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum chose the name for the popular instant messaging app considering its resemblance to “what’s up” - a phrase that has become a part of daily vocabulary. In fact, it often happens that people end up saying “What’s up” instead of “WhatsApp”, as was the case with one advocate for the SDMC.

Recently, a Delhi High Court Bench was hearing a petition on waste management in Dwarka. Just when a Dwarka resident began to tell the court about a WhatsApp group on which residents post their grievances, the SDMC counsel interrupted saying: “We have mentioned it in our affidavit”, and drew the court’s attention to a particular page.

By this time, the court had made clear its displeasure on the sorry state of waste management and littering in Delhi. “What’s happening in Dwarka?” the court asked time and again.

Once on that page, what caught the court’s attention was “What’s up group”, which changed the Bench’s mood for a minute.

“Mr counsel, it says ‘what’s up’. Where is the ‘WhatsApp’ group you were talking about?” the Bench, famous for its strictness with vocabulary, asked in a lighter vein.

“Your Lordship, it’s ‘WhatsApp’,” replied the advocate.

“But here it says ‘what’s up’. That is what we are asking you. What’s up? What’s up with the waste management in Dwarka?,” said the judge.

Some in the courtroom laughed and some smiled as the counsel fumbled for an answer.

Technical (in)capability

The National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) press conference last year focused on enhanced spending and its improved technical capability in detecting victims trapped under rubble.

However, the firefighters engaged in rescue operations during the recent Narela factory fire where the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) asked the NDRF to help during a fire for the first time, had a different story to share.

The gadgets brought along by the NDRF to identify the location of the two firemen (both of whom died later) could not function as they only work in higher temperatures. The fire officials at the site, meanwhile, were told to wait. According to the DFS officials, they went back to using their own equipment, which they said proved to be far more effective.

To be fair to the NDRF, the procurement of the gadgets was the outcome of feedback from the force’s experience while trying to rescue victims of earthquakes, landslides and urban floods.

(Contributed by Shiv Sunny, Akanksha Jain, Damini Nath and Shubhomoy Sikdar)