Blocked calls

After Water Minister Kapil Mishra and Health Minister Satyendar Jain failed to meet Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung at Raj Niwas on Saturday due to the latter’s absence, Mr. Mishra — who regularly posts pictures and videos of himself on Facebook and Twitter — made another video featuring him and Mr. Jain.

In the minute-long video, where one can see the two Ministers eating food, Mr. Mishra claimed that Mr. Jung had blocked his number and he cannot contact him by phone. To prove himself, Mr. Mishra called the L-G on his mobile thrice and each time the phone got disconnected after ringing just once and the automatic voice declared the number was busy. “This happens only when you block a number,” said Mr. Mishra.

While the Water Minister was trying to ‘expose’ the L-G, Mr. Jain could be seen in the background enjoying his food.

Identify yourself

The bug to verify their Twitter accounts has bitten not only journalists, but also the Delhi Police. Sources said that after instructions of Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma, all DCPs scrambled to get their official Twitter handles verified — which was done in a matter of days.

Many of these accounts were created during the tenure of former Police Commissioner B. S. Bassi. Active on social media himself, the ex-police chief had wanted a platform where the DCPs could be contacted by complainants on Twitter.

The new police chief is not very active on social media, but he has often taken direct interest in complaints received via social media. That is what has prompted him to ensure that the official handles are distinguished from possibly parody accounts.

Law & emotions

For centuries, thinkers have mulled the relevance of human emotions in law. There may be various arguments on the subject, but in the courts there is frequent interplay of emotions and law.

In the week gone by, a Division bench of the Delhi High Court expressed how one cannot imagine the patience it practices and the pain it feels when it tries to reason with a “passionate” lawyer. The court was hearing a petition moved by a man seeking compensation for the treatment meted out to his son’s body at a government hospital.

The lawyer for the father became highly emotional and kept repeating his arguments, which were more about human emotions than law.

The court gave a patient hearing but then requested him to cite the law, if any, in his favour to enable the court to make up its mind. The lawyer failed to do so, prompting the court to remark: “In this court, you please argue on law not on emotions. We understand emotions but show us law too.” When the judge asked the lawyer to take his seat, the advocate said: “Whenever, a lesser-known lawyer argues in the HC, the bench does not wish to hear him”.

“You can't imagine the pain of this father who is standing here fighting for his deceased son,” said the lawyer.

Taking exception to the remark, the bench said: “Mr counsel, you have no idea about the amount of patience we show and the amount of pain we feel.”

Gaping problem

More than ten days after a toddler accidentally fell into a manhole in Sector 46 of Gurgaon and died, no lessons have been learnt by the local administration with several manholes in the city still lying open.

The two-year-old boy, a son of a poor labourer, was playing near the roadside when he accidentally fell into manhole. Though Deputy Commissioner T.L. Satyaprakash initially refused to accept that any manholes in the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon area were lying open, saying that any complaint regarding this was promptly attended to, he later accepted that there were shortcomings when a social activist sent him over a dozen photos of open manholes in Sector 46 alone.

The social activist also pointed out that manholes on the pavement along Sohna Road were lying open.

Following the complaint, Mr. Satyaprakash had directed the Haryana Urban Development Authority and the MCG staff to cover all open manholes by September 16, but no action has been taken.

(Contributed by Maria Akram, Shiv Sunny, Akanksha Jain and Ashok Kumar)