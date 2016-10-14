A journalist who was allegedly robbed of his belongings in Indirapuram on Tuesday received another shock after the police initially refused to lodge an FIR.

Akhilesh tagged in tweet

Ultimately, it took a tweet from a friend of the victim, Alok Kumar, that tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and senior officers of the State Police for disciplinary action to be initiated against a sub-inspector and two constables of the Indirapuram police station on Wednesday.

Refusal to file FIR

The victim alleged that the policemen refused to file an FIR on Tuesday night and also refused to take him to a hospital.

The alleged incident occurred at around 10.30 p.m. when the TV journalist was returning from his sister’s house in Niti Khand-I.

“I was on my motorcycle near St. Thomas School when six men forced me to stop. They beat me up me and took away my two mobile phones and Rs. 4,000 cash, but left the ATM cards. One of them had a pistol, which I was hit with, leaving me bleeding from the head,” said Mr. Kumar.

After the men left, Kumar borrowed a mobile phone from a security guard. “A PCR van arrived after 10 minutes and the policemen asked for my details. But to my surprise, they did not take me for a medical examination. In fact, they advised me to get treated and not worry about filing a case,” said Kumar.

The victim then went back to his sister’s house. “She took me to a private hospital where I was given stitches,” he added.

Mute spectators

The victim was equally appalled with the locals who remained mute spectators to the incident instead of offering to help.

On Wednesday, Kumar’s friends tweeted to the official Twitter handles of CM Akhilesh Yadav, the UP Police, Ghaziabad Police and IG (Meerut) to complain about the incident. It was after this that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) acted against the erring police officials and lodged an FIR.

“Abhay Khand police post in-charge, Suneel Negi, has been transferred after the SSP’s orders while two police constables - Sachin and Surjeet - have been transferred to police lines. An FIR has been lodged in the case and the accused will be nabbed soon,” said Atul Kumar Yadav, Circle Officer, Indirapuram.

