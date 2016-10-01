: Ten Delhi Police personnel have been suspended over the past three days for allegedly failing to prevent the illegal sale of liquor and betting in two areas of the north-east district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) A.K. Singla said while five police officers were from the Nand Nagri police station, the remaining were from the Bhajanpura police station. A police team had received a tip-off that illicit liquor was being sold freely in Nand Nagri. A crackdown followed, during which two cartons of liquor were seized. “The officers concerned were suspended on Wednesday due to their lack of alertness,” said the officer. On Friday, five police officers were suspended for failing to prevent betting in Bhajanpura.