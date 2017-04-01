Delhi

Cop tries to stop vehicle thief, stabbed

A Delhi Police constable suffered stab injuries while trying to stop a suspected auto-lifter in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Thursday.

The victim, Jitender (28), is battling for life, said the police.

The incident took place around 4 a.m., when the victim and his colleague Sooraj received a tip-off that three persons would pass Patel Nagar on a stolen scooter.

When the trio arrived, Jitender tried to stop them. However, one of the accused fled while the constable struggled with the other two.

Juvenile apprehended

One of the accused, a juvenile, took out a knife and stabbed Jitender. He then fled but Jitender managed to hold on to his accomplice.

Police personnel in nearby Anand Parbat were subsequently alerted. Later, the other two were apprehended as well.

