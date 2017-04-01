Cop found guilty of using foul language

more-in

An inquiry initiated to look into allegations of harassment of female police personnel against a Delhi Police Inspector last year has found him guilty of using improper language.

Following a report which was submitted to the Vigilance wing on Thursday by the senior woman police officer who conducted the inquiry, the Inspector has been put on the “suspects’ or watch list” which the department maintains to keep an eye on officers with questionable conduct.

No criminal case

In the present case, however, the sexual harassment allegations were not substantiated, said senior police officers. They also ruled out the possibility of a criminal case being registered.

During the course of the inquiry, 17 female staff members of the Delhi Police testified against the Inspector. When he was interrogated, he claimed that he had pulled up the complainants because of disciplinary reasons and that they held a grudge against him.

“He alleged that the women used to be late to work and would not follow orders,” said the officer. However, similar allegations had been received against him a few months before the complaint was marked to the unit DCP.

Staff ‘threatened’

In September last year, 24 women personnel posted at the Provisioning and Logistics Department had alleged that the Inspector had used words pertaining to physical attributes and made sexual overtures to them while threatening to spoil their career if they objected. After they had approached the then Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma with their complaint, a vigilance inquiry was marked. The current Police Commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, headed the vigilance wing at the time. A police officer said those on the suspects’ list were watched for their behaviour, which, if found unsatisfactory, would lead to initiation of strict action.