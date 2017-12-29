Cop found dead inside police barracks

The body was found with a gunshot injury on the chest. The ASI’s service pistol was lying next to him.

A 45-year-old policeman was found dead inside South Rohini police station barracks on Thursday morning. The police said it appeared to be a case of suicide and they were inquiring into the matter. No suicide note was found at the spot.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh Singh’s body was found with a gunshot injury on the chest around 8 a.m. His service pistol was lying next to him. “An officer was crossing the barracks and saw the room’s door ajar. He went inside and found ASI Ramesh dead,” said a senior police officer privy to the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said that initial investigation into the case points towards suicide. “It has come to the fore that he was disturbed because of domestic issues. He had lost his father about three months ago,” he said.

On duty till 8 p.m.

Mr. Singh was on duty till 8 p.m. on Wednesday. “His duty got over at 8 p.m. but he may have been working till late. He went to the barracks to sleep. The next morning, he was dead,” said the officer privy to the case. He said the police are trying to find out why he stayed back as he always went home after duty.

Mr. Singh, a native of Bihar, joined the police force in 1985 and was posted in South Rohini police station for the last one and a half years. He used to stay with his family in police quarters in Narela Sector A5.

When asked how Mr. Singh had the service pistol after his duty hours, the officer said, “Sometimes, the officers don’t submit it.” He denied anyone hearing the gunshot in the police station.

Talking about Mr. Singh’s work, the officer said that he was good and sincere about his duties. “He did not have issues with anyone at the police station,” he said.

Mr. Singh is survived by his wife Geeta (40), and sons Priyanshu (17) and Himanshu (14). His body was moved to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital’s mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted on Friday as his extended family is on its way from Bihar.

“His wife is not in a condition to talk. Therefore, his family is awaited for post mortem which will clear the matter further,” the officer said.