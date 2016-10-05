high and dry:Tea-sellers near India Gate take cover during a brief spell of showers on Tuesday. More rain is forecast for Wednesday.Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Rain on Tuesday brought the National Capital Region (NCR) some much-needed respite from the heat, but inevitably threw traffic out of gear.

After several days of hot and humid weather, Delhi experienced overcast skies with the humidity oscillating between 55 and 85 per cent. The Meteorological Department at Safdarjung, which is the official station of Delhi, recorded 0.4mm of rainfall.

Other parts of Delhi received heavier rainfall. Lodhi Road observatory recorded 0.9mm, Palam received 2.4 mm and Delhi University received 16.4mm of rainfall.

Despite the rain, there was little change in temperature with the maximum settling at 35.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites can expect partly cloudy skies with rain and thundershowers in some areas on Wednesday.

Gurgaon roads flooded

In Gurgaon, rainfall coupled with strong winds in the evening, slowed down traffic and caused minor jams at some points in the Millennium City.

Heavy rain around 2.30 p.m. flooded the roads causing the traffic to slow down. School buses and parents returning home after picking up their wards added to the rush. “It did not rain for long, but it rained heavily. I was on my way to school to pick up my son and found most of the roads flooded with water. I got a bit late because of the slow traffic,” said Gurgaon resident Vivek Sharma.

Meanwhile, traffic signals at several intersections also stopped working.

“I was driving towards Artemis Hospital when I suddenly encountered a traffic jam at Ambedkar Chowk. The traffic signal was not working. Also, I could not spot any traffic policeman,” said Neeraj, a commuter. Similarly, a minor traffic jam was witnessed on Sector 44-45 dividing road.

Traffic cops alert

Having learnt its lessons from the monster jam two months ago, the Gurgaon Police was quick to announce from its twitter handle: “Started raining mildly in some parts of Gurgaon - traffic normal and traffic cops alert!”. The traffic policemen were present at major intersections to help manage smooth flow of traffic.

Acknowledging the good work of the police, Hitanshi Gandhi, a commuter, tweeted: “Excellent job by@gurgaonpoliceand the Haryana Home Guards in keeping Gurgaon moving in spite of the flooded roads!”