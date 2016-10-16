: A 26-year-old convicted murderer, who had jumped parole and gone on to kill three more persons, has landed in police net after several close shaves with the Delhi Police over the past few months.

The convict, Deepak Tomar, was arrested by a crime branch team near the Mangolpuri railway station on Thursday. A pistol and some cartridges were allegedly recovered from him.

Tomar had allegedly been living in west Delhi’s Nangloi with his father. However, with constant raids, Tomar was under pressure to change his hideout, and his arrest was made while he was looking to meet some associates to find another hideout.

Tomar had executed his first murder in 2008. He and five others had taken up the contract for executing the sarpanch of Sangi village in Haryana’s Rohtak. However, a mistaken identity resulted in the murder of another person. All the six killers were arrested and sentenced to 20 years in jail.

That, however, did not deter Tomar, who conspired with some others during his stay in Rohtak Jail to get a member of the rival gang killed, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime), on Saturday.

On a killing spree

He was granted a 21-day parole in September 2014. Tomar chose not to return to jail at the end of his parole. Instead, he and his accomplices allegedly executed a double murder of their rivals in UP’s Baghpat district.

Thereafter, Tomar changed his base to Delhi, where he allegedly killed one Sohanveer in south-west Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar in September 2015.

The police said that until Tomar’s recapture, the victim as well as the accused had remained unidentified. During interrogation, Tomar revealed his involvement in this murder as well as the reason behind it. “Tomar wanted revenge from Sohanveer, who had beaten him up during their time together in Rohtak Jail,” said the Joint CP.

Tomar has also told the police that he was planning to kill at least seven persons in his native village in revenge for an ongoing enmity.