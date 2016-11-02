The Delhi government has begun a pilot project for controlled burning at east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill, which will be followed by the implementation of similar steps at Bhalswa and Okhla, as part of a long-term project simultaneously aimed at maximum utilisation of the sites and pre-emption of fires.

Underlined by the usage of piping and venting to reduce uncontrolled toxic emissions at the source, the Delhi government, a senior official said, was not in favour of creating more landfill sites in the Capital given the negative public opinion and what it viewed as “mismanagement of the solid waste situation by the municipal bodies”.

“The government is of the considered view that the height of landfill sites can be reduced through increased processing capabilities and ensure that what remains to be processed does not go up in flames,” said an official.

Other options

As reported by The Hindu on Tuesday, the Delhi government will inspect the three landfill sites over the coming few days since these “are a matter of concern”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday directed that immediate steps be taken to control and trap methane, and directed the DPCC and the DJB to submit a report after exploring the use of sludge on landfill sites.

In the meantime, the government said that the power department has been asked to initiate the process to install a waste-to-energy plant at the Rajghat power station.