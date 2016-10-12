A consumer forum has held that the retention of an old registration number for a new car does not violate the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning the registration of vehicles more than 15-years-old.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (North) also directed the Delhi government’s transport department to compensate a man for deficiency in service for rejecting his application for continuing with the old number.

“The retention of old number on a new car does not tantamount to registration of a 15-year-old vehicle. Not allotting the old number is deficiency in service,” said the forum.

Holding the Delhi government’s transport department guilty of deficiency in services, the consumer forum directed it to allot the old registration number in place of new to the complainant in 30 days and also pay a compensation of Rs.10,000 to him towards mental agony and harassment.

The forum was hearing a complaint made by north Delhi resident Rajesh Gupta.

Mr. Gupta had told the forum that his car had been registered in 2000. Later, due to the ban, he bought a new car but wanted to retain the old number. He paid the requisite fee and completed the formalities, but the Transport Department still issued him a new registration number in September 2015.

The government, in its reply, relied on NGT’s December 2014 order banning registration of vehicles older than 15 years. It also pleaded that when Mr. Gupta’s request for retention of the old number was allowed as a special case in August 2015, he did not reply within the stipulated 30 days and thus was issued a new registration number.

