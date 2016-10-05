Cricketer-turned politician Kirti Azad has written to the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to include a Centre for Maithili Studies in its proposed School of Indian Languages.

“The intellectually fertile land of this language has contributed a lot in the philosophical and folk traditions of India. Maithili has its own traditional script and it is one of the rare languages in the world which has been written in other scripts also for centuries,” Azad wrote in his letter.

JNU has proposed to set up a school in which Urdu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Odia among other languages will be offered. Azad represents in Lok Sabha Darbangha constituency in Bihar where Maithili is spoken.