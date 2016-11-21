Congress workers on Sunday held a protest demonstration here against the demonetisation drive by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The Congress had announced its decision to show black flags to the BJP president Amit Shah, who was to address a party meeting here on Sunday, to protest the Centre’s demonetisation move. They were to take out a procession from Sector 19 to Sector 27 -- venue of BJP rally --- located at a short distance, but the Chandigarh police personnel foiled their attempt and prevented them from reaching the venue of Mr. Shah’s party function.

The police used force, including water cannons, to stop the Congress workers from marching ahead.

The security arrangements in Chandigarh were at a very high-level on Sunday due to the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee and Israel President Reuven Rivlin for the inaugural function of ‘Agro Tech 2016 Fair’ in the Sector 17 Parade Ground. - PTI