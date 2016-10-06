The Madhya Pradesh Congress would launch a door-to-door public contact programme from November 1 to “expose” the BJP government’s corruption and get a feedback from people in the run-up to the 2018 polls, it said on Wednesday.

“We are going to launch a 90-day outreach programme from November 1 to expose the corruption of the state government and get feedback from the masses in the run-up to 2018 Assembly polls,” state Congress chief Arun Yadav said here after a day-long meeting of the party’s state working committee.

The BJP government had failed on all counts and indulged in massive corruption in the organisation of month-long Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Ujjain earlier this year, he alleged. The working committee passed 11 resolutions referring to politics, farmers, Dalits and tribals, Kumbh scam, mal-nourishment, panchayat raj and other issues, he said.

Asked why the senior Congress leaders such as former Union Minister Kamal Nath, AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh and Congress’s chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia didn’t attend the meeting, he said they were eminent leaders and were busy with important engagements.

AICC general secretary and MP in-charge Mohan Prakash and former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria were among those who attended the meeting. - PTI