Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of spending hundreds of crores of rupees on misleading advertisements, the Delhi Congress on Wednesday announced that it would be launching a signature campaign in protest.

The party will observe ‘Vasooli Diwas’ on October 8 and 9 by seeking 8.54 lakh signatures from the public to demand that the AAP pay the Delhi government for the amount of money spent on ads. The petition will be submitted to Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung.

The Congress will ask people to support it’s demand that the AAP give Rs.854 crore to the government in lieu of the expenditure incurred by the exchequer on ads in the national media, that is outside Delhi.

‘Vasooli Diwas’

The Congress had earlier raked up the issue when Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken filed a PIL in the High Court against the government for spending on ads outside the Capital.

Mr. Maken said that the High Court had directed the court-appointed B. B. Tandon Committee on August 10 to file a report on the matter.

The three-member panel had held the government responsible for spending crores on ads and said that the AAP should pay Rs.284 crore as per rates fixed by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), said Mr. Maken.

The Congress leader added that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had also found that the “Delhi government had put out false and misleading information in its advertisements at the expense of the people of Delhi for its propaganda”.

The Congress alleged that nearly 85 per cent of the money spent on ads were on media outside Delhi.

Mr. Maken said that though the DAVP rates peg the amount at Rs.284 crore, the ads were “political” in nature and the AAP should be charged Rs.854 crore on commercial rates.