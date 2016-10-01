: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh on Friday said the party will suspend all poll campaign activities in Assembly constituencies on the (Indo-Pak) International Border.

Campaigns were suspended after the Punjab government started evacuating villages within 10 km of the border following surgical strikes in PoK.

“All (poll) campaign programmes of the party in border constituencies have been put on hold, said Capt. Singh, who will be here on October 4 to take stock of the situation.

“Leaders assigned with campaign duties in border constituencies will be stationed in their respective areas to help the residents,” he Meanwhile, Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday paid a visit to border areas in this district to take stock of the make-shift arrangements for the people who have been evacuated from the areas near the Indo-Pak border.

He said financial grant for the make-shift arrangements has been released by the State government to the district administration and vowed to provide “help and support” to the people.

He said six temporary camps have been set up at Sugar Mill in Bhalla village, Gurudwara Guru Ki Baag Ajnala, Gurudwara Jago Shaheed Khiala, Senior Secondary School Bhakna, Senior Secondary School Khasa and Gurdwara Guru Ki Wadali Cheerata.

Six more camps are being set up at other places, he added.

The Minister said arrangements for food, accommodation, medical support, electricity and toilet have been made for the the people.-PTI