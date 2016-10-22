The Opposition Congress on Friday alleged that there was a multi-crore scam in the handling of garbage in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), with the private contractor for the West Zone either over-charging or filling up the trucks with silt or mud to increase the weight.

The SDMC’s Quality Control (QC) Cell and Vigilance Department had conducted a surprise check on September 17 and inspected the records of the weight carried by the trucks for a period of 10 days. According to the report of the Vigilance and QC inquiry, the staff at the Bhalswa landfill, where garbage from the West Zone ends up, could not provide the details of the vehicles and the weight carried.

The team accessed the records maintained by Delhi Metro Waste Handling Ltd., the concessionaire, and found that each truck carried about four to seven metric tonnes of waste usually, but during the night, the amount went up to 15 tonnes. These trucks, however, were not the concessionaire’s own, rather they were rented.

“It appears that the outside trucks [rented] are carrying garbage either mixed with building rubbish or pure building rubbish as the weight in the range of 15 tonnes cannot be made up of pure MSW,” said the report.

Leader of the Opposition Farhad Suri said: “Either there is some manipulation at the point the weighing is done or the trucks are carrying silt or mud to increase the weight. They are not allowed to carry the same as we pay them per kg.” He alleged that the BJP-leadership of the corporation was either “incompetent or corrupt”.

BJP, concessionaire rubbish allegations

The BJP, however, denied the allegations. Leader of the House Subhash Arya said that the SDMC had asked for the inquiry and no wrongdoing would be tolerated. “

But, there is a political motive to the Congress targeting only one concessionaire. We are open to the inquiry,” said Mr. Arya.

The concessionaire also dismissed the allegations. P.K. Sharma, the general manager of DWM, said that the municipal staff were responsible for the weighing of the garbage, which could not be tampered with by the company. “Besides, we are paid as per the permissible limit of the vehicles. For instance, even if we put more than eight tonnes of MSW in an eight-tonne truck, we will be paid for eight tonnes only,” he said.