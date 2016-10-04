Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday hit back at party colleague Digvijaya Singh for suggesting that he become active in Central politics, saying had the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister focused on the State affairs, the party would have been in a stronger position there.

“Mr. Singh became inactive in State politics after his tenure as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister ended. Had he remained active in the State, Congress would have been in a stronger position there,” he said replying to a query at an event organised on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti here.

“If we are elected as an MP, we will work at the Centre. It is up to the party high command to entrust responsibility,” he said.

Asked about the “dinner diplomacy” initiated in the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress, he said it aims at creating more opportunities for interaction among party leaders and workers to chalk out strategies to strengthen the party. He also criticised the State government’s offer to sell its power projects to NTPC. - PTI